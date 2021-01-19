Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Will covid-19 shake up capitalism?
File Photo Reuters

Will covid-19 shake up capitalism?

5 min read . 12:56 PM IST James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal

  • The pandemic sped up demands for changes in the economic system. Shareholders might want to brace for change.

The Covid crisis both accelerated demands for changes to the economic system and demonstrated that governments can spend freely to help those in trouble when they wish. Will capitalism be changed as a result?

To answer the question, it is worth looking back a decade to the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Occupy Wall Street was the protest group du jour, and governments had just allocated trillions of dollars to rescue the financial system. Aside from bank reforms, capitalism (though not global trade) survived pretty much unscathed. This time might be different, because the past decade has prepared the ground for a shift to more interventionist government. The stunning shareholder returns of the past decade hang in the balance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Italian PM Conte pleads for Senate support ahead of confidence vote

3 min read . 07:23 PM IST

India must remain an integral part of global economy: Amitabh Kant

2 min read . 07:19 PM IST

India to supply Covid vaccines to 6 countries from tomorrow in a phased manner: MEA

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

MeitY collaborates with Amazon to set up India’s first quantum computing lab

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.