Covid origin mystery: WHO probe stalled, experts ‘allergic’ to lab theory

Another blow to two-year-long efforts to understand how Covid-19 began. Latest investigation into its origins by the World Health Organization have been inconclusive, largely because data from China is missing. Latest report from, Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), an expert panel which had been researching the various causes suggest that the pandemic which halted the world for months probably came from animals, likely bats. It is a similar conclusion to its previous work on the topic in 2021.

