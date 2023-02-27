Will crisis-hit Pakistan be able to prevent looming recession?
Pakistan's government has imposed restrictions, allowing imports of only essential food items and medicines until a lifeline bailout is agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is necessary for the country to get out of the economic crisis.
The current economic situation of Pakistan has raised the question of whether the cash-strapped country can control mass protests as the cost of living is becoming intolerable for its citizens due to rising inflation, reported Asian Lite International.
