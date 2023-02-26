Nikki Haley, the Indian-American, who recently launched her 2024 presidential bid, has said that if voted to power she will cut foreign aid for countries that "hate the US". In an op-ed in the New York Post, the Former Governor of South Carolina mentioned, "I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends".

According to Haley, America spent $46 billion on foreign aid last year. Taxpayers will be shocked to find that much of it goes to fund anti-American countries and causes, she added.

Citing an example of the US's aid to Pakistan, she said that "The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it's home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations and its government is deeply in hock to China. Team Biden restored half a billion dollars to a corrupt United Nations agency that's supposed to help the Palestinian people but in fact covers for deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against our ally Israel".

"This is not just Joe Biden. It's been happening for decades under presidents of both parties. Our foreign-aid policies are stuck in the past. They typically operate on autopilot, with no consideration for the conduct of the countries that receive our aid. It will take a determined president to root out these taxpayer rip-offs."

Further, Nikki Haley said that the US taxpayers' money is also getting wasted on China for "ridiculous environment programme".

Haley said that the US gave $2 billion aid to Iran, even though its government is getting closer to the murderous thugs in Iran who shout "Death to America!" and launch attacks on the army.

Haley said she is running for the president's post to restore US's strength, national pride, and people's trust. Backing American allies and friends like Israel and Ukraine is smart. Sending our tax dollars to enemies isn't.

Haley formally launched her 2024 campaign for the White House on February 15 (local time), pitching herself to voters as part of a "new generation" of Republican leaders who can win at the ballot box.

Haley is now the first Indian American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid.