'Will cut foreign aid for…': Nikki Haley's warning for Pakistan, China

Nikki Haley, the Indian-American, who recently launched her 2024 presidential bid, has said that if voted to power she will cut foreign aid for countries that "hate the US". In an op-ed in the New York Post, the Former Governor of South Carolina mentioned, "I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}