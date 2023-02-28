Covid-19 likely came from a Chinese lab, said US Republican Party Presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday, while asking to cut the United States aid to China. She made the remarks on her official Twitter handle.

"Covid-19 likely came from a Chinese lab. Cut US aid. Not a cent to Communist China," Haley tweeted.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had also said that the organization will continue pushing until it finds an answer to how the Covid-19 pandemic started, following a report suggesting it had abandoned the search.

Recently, she said that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate the US which include China, Pakistan, and other adversaries as "a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys".

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," Haley wrote in an op-ed for New York Post.

According to, the former Governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the UN, America spent USD 46 billion on foreign aid last year. That's more than any other country by far. Taxpayers deserve to know where that money is going and what it's doing. They will be shocked to find that much of it goes to fund anti-American countries and causes.

Grand Old Party (GOP) leader Nikki Haley formally launched her 2024 campaign for the White House on February 15 (local time), pitching herself to voters as part of a "new generation" of Republican leaders who can win at the ballot box.

Haley is now the first Indian American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid. As the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations, took the stage, Haley introduced herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants pitching a new future for the Republican party.

Haley in the Op-ed, while citing examples said that the US has given Iran more than USD 2 billion over the last few years, even though its government is getting closer to the murderous thugs in Iran who shout "Death to America!" and launch attacks on our troops.

"The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it's home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations and its government is deeply in hock to China. Team Biden restored half a billion dollars to a corrupt United Nations agency that's supposed to help the Palestinian people but in fact covers for deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against our ally Israel," she said.

(With ANI inputs)