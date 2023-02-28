‘Will cut US aid, not a cent to Communist China’: Nikki Haley
Grand Old Party (GOP) leader Nikki Haley formally launched her 2024 campaign for the White House on February 15 (local time), pitching herself to voters as part of a new generation of Republican leaders who can win at the ballot box.
Covid-19 likely came from a Chinese lab, said US Republican Party Presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday, while asking to cut the United States aid to China. She made the remarks on her official Twitter handle.
