Will deep-sea mining get the green light? Scientists sound alarm

Will deep-sea mining get the green light? Scientists sound alarm1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Scientists worldwide are opposing undersea mining as the UN International Seabed Authority debates whether to allow it. Companies can now apply for mining licenses as demand for precious metals used in electric car batteries increases.
Scientists around the world are speaking against undersea mining as the United Nations agency is contemplating whether to allow companies and countries to do it or not.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×