Will fight like hell to hold on: Donald Trump

With mounting desperation, Donald Trump declared he would “fight like hell" to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

Electoral voters won by President-elect Biden are “not gonna take this White House!" he shouted as supporters cheered at an outdoor rally on Monday night in Georgia. Trump’s announced purpose for the trip was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday’s run-off election, but he spent much of his speech complaining bitterly about his election loss — which he insists he won “by a lot."

Earlier, in Washington, he pressed Republican lawmakers to formally object on Wednesday at a joint session of Congress that is to confirm Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, itself a confirmation of Biden’s victory attained on 3 November. Though he got nothing but cheers on Monday, Trump’s attempt to overturn the presidential election i s splitting the Republican Party. Some GOP lawmakers backing him are rushing ahead, despite an outpouring of condemnation from current and former party officials warning it is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy. All 10 living former defence secretaries wrote in an op-ed that “the time for questioning the results has passed."

It’s unclear the extent to which GOP leaders in Congress will be able to control Wednesday’s joint session, which could drag into the night, though the challenges to the election are all but certain to fail. Trump himself is whipping up crowds for a Wednesday rally near the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is under pressure to tip the results for Trump, will be closely watched as he presides in a ceremonial role over Wednesday’s joint session.

“I promise you this: On Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress," Pence said while campaigning in Georgia ahead of Tuesday’s run-off elections that will determine control of Senate.

Trump said in Georgia: “I hope that our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much." He added, “No, Mike is a great guy."

One of the Georgia Republicans in Tuesday’s run-off — Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces Democrat Raphael Warnock — told the crowd she will join senators formally objecting to Biden’s win. The other Republican seeking re-election, David Perdue, who is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff, will not be eligible to vote.

Trump repeated numerous times his claims of election fraud, which have been rejected by election officials — Republican as well as Democratic in state after state — and courts up to the US Supreme Court. His former attorney general, William Barr, also has said there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tried to prevent his party from engaging in this battle, which could help define the GOP in the post-Trump era.

Biden, speaking at a drive-in rally in Atlanta, said Trump “spends more time whining and complaining" than he does working on solving the coronavirus pandemic. He added dismissively, “I don’t know why he still wants the job — he doesn’t want to do the work."

The US Chamber of Commerce, the giant lobbying organization and virtual embodiment of the business establishment, said the electoral vote challenge “undermines our democracy and the rule of law and will only result in further division across our nation."

So far, Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win.

With Biden set to be inaugurated 20 January, Trump is intensifying efforts to prevent the traditional transfer of power. On a call disclosed on Sunday, he can be heard pressuring Georgia officials to “find" him more votes from the 3 November election he lost in that state

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via