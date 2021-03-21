'Will fix lapses': Ashoka University on resignation of Mehta, Subramanian

"The underlying circumstances that led to the resignation will not change for the foreseeable future, in my case, at any rate. So I must close this chapter. I urge you not to press on this matter. I know you will be disappointed. But if I may exercise one last bit of professorial discretion: your mission is larger than the fate of two Professors," Mehta said in his letter addressed to the students.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}