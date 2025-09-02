‘Will get this solved’: Scott Bessent on India-US tensions as Trump admin mulls ‘all options’ on Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the Trump administration is reviewing actions against Russia due to the escalated airstrikes on Ukraine. He condemned Putin's actions and expressed confidence in US-India relations despite tensions over Russian oil purchases.

Bessent cautioned that the US administration is re-evaluating its approach after Russia did not fulfil commitments made during recent significant meetings in Anchorage, Alaska, and a subsequent phone call with President Donald Trump.

What did Scott Bessent say? Bessent dismissed PM Modi's engagement with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"This is a longstanding meeting, it's called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and I think it's largely performative," Bessent said in an interview to Fox News at Martin's Tavern in Washington.

Bessent proposed that, despite current tensions with New Delhi, Washington still maintains confidence in the long-term relationship. "I think at the end of the day, two great countries will get this solved. But the Indians have not been great actors in terms of buying Russian oil and then reselling it, financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine," he said.

Considering ‘all possible options’ "I think everything's on the table. President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and President Zelensky were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do," the US Treasury Secretary said.

"As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign. So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be examining those very closely this week," he added.

Russia's latest attack on Ukraine Scott Bessent's remarks come after Russia intensified airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, including an attack on Kyiv last week.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia launched two large-scale attacks last week.

On Friday, Zelenskyy posted on X that a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district resulted in 22 deaths, including four children.

"I paid tribute to the memory of those killed at the site where a Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building. This horrific strike claimed the lives of 22 people, including 4 children, the youngest of whom was not even three years old. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," Zelensky said.

He further claimed that the Russian strike on Kyiv that night resulted in 23 deaths and 53 injuries, with the fate of eight individuals still uncertain.

"In total, that night the Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv. The fate of eight people still remains unknown, and 53 others were injured. All of them have received the necessary assistance. I am grateful to the first responders, police officers, doctors, nurses, and all municipal and emergency services - to everyone involved in helping people," he said.

Zelensky called on the global community to ensure Russia is held "accountable" for the attack. He criticised Moscow for relying on "ballistics" rather than diplomacy.