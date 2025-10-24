Will Hamas run Gaza post-war? Palestinian factions agree to handover administration

Major Palestinian factions, including Hamas, announced on Friday, October 24, that they had reached an agreement to transfer the administration of post-war Gaza to an independent committee of technocrats. The decision was taken during a meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

According to a joint statement published on the Hamas website, the groups agreed to hand over the administration of Gaza Strip to independent technocrats.

It will hand “over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a temporary Palestinian committee composed of independent ‘technocrats’.

What would the committee do? The statement further noted that the committee would “oversee daily life and essential services" in coordination with Arab partners and international organizations.

The statement also said the factions had agreed to work on unifying a common position "to confront the challenges facing the Palestinian cause".

The administration handover announcement has come a few days after Israel and Hamas agreed to cease war and exchange prisoners – mediated by the United States.

The announcement also comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio toured a US-led center in Israel overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, as the Trump administration worked to set up an international security force in the territory and shore up the tenuous truce between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier, Vice President JD Vance had toured the facility when he also announced its opening. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, were also in Israel.