Will Harry and Meghan attend King's coronation? Here's what insider claims4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
- Former palace butler has claimed that Prince Harry alone will attend his father's coronation ceremony as Meghan Markle isn't brave enough to be there.
As Prince Harry and Meghan have received an invitation for King Charles’ 6 May coronation, there has been many speculations if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the ceremony. So far, no official confirmation has come from their side.
