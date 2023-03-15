As Prince Harry and Meghan have received an invitation for King Charles’ 6 May coronation, there has been many speculations if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the ceremony. So far, no official confirmation has come from their side.

King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen of Consort 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

However, former palace butler has claimed that Prince Harry alone will attend his father's coronation ceremony as Meghan Markle isn't brave enough to be there.

Also Read: King Charles's coronation ceremony: Date, cost, other details. 10 points

"Prince Harry will attend King Charles' Coronation alone as Meghan Markle isn't “brave or strong enough to be there," Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles' late wife Princess Diana, and also the Queen told The Mirror.

Burrell added that the King has "retained the moral high ground" by inviting Harry and Meghan and added that "the ball is well and truly in their court." The 64-year-old said that attending the coronation would be uncomfortable for both to reunite with the family especially Meghan.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan asked to vacate UK cottage, but King Charles may let them stay in…

He also added that he doesn't think Meghan is strong enough to attend the ceremony as he said, “she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus."

"But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend," he said as quoted.

Another Royal commentator Dr Ed Owens recently told The Express that if Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the coronation ceremony, "they will have no control over how this event plays out, the Royal Household will have complete control over this event."

He also added that the rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense and everything will be planned to the last detail, including how the event is supposed to go and the roles that the various performers will play.

“If Harry and Meghan are present on the day, they are going to be minor figures at the fringe of this event," he told The Express.

Also Read: Big celebs refuse to perform at King Charles’ coronation: Harry Styles, Adele, Spice Girls, Robbie Williams, Elton John

The former royal butler Burrell also said that it would be difficult for Prince Harry to face stepmother Queen Consort Camilla after his explosive revelations in his book Spare.

While speaking to Closer magazine, he said Harry "blamed the Queen Consort for things she didn't do." Furthermore, he added both Haary and Meghan should remain in America after "turning their back on the Royal Family".

In his book "Spare", Harry divulges that he had begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the queen consort. In his book, Harry also referred Camilla as "the other lady" and "wicked stepmother".

Apart from this, his book also delivered numerous other revelations, including that elder brother and heir to the throne William had knocked him over during a heated argument. He also used promotional interviews to double down on his claims that some royals, including Camilla and William, and their aides had leaked damaging stories to tabloid papers about him or his American wife Meghan in order to protect themselves or enhance their reputations.

Some source close to the Royal family also told Daily Mail that “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland’. Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them."

Meanwhile, some royal expert also claimed that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the King Charles' Coronation, they would turn it into a "soap opera." They said the couple's primary motivation for attending the event would be monetary, and that they would likely film it for profit. "They would film this. They would turn it into some kind of monetary event," royal commentator Neil Sean had told Fox Business.