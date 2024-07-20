Will Joe Biden quit US presidential race? What happens next if he does

Will Joe Biden drop out of the US Presidential race? Will a fresh candidate help Democrats regain the US presidency? Reports claimed on Friday that the incumbent US President is expected to make a significant announcement on his re-election bid and may step down as the Democratic nominee as early as this weekend. There has been no official confirmation of this.

On Tuesday, Biden created a flutter by saying that he could quit the presidential race if doctors found he had a medical condition. Biden, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

BREAKING NEWS: President Joe Biden has reportedly agreed to step down as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States as early as this weekend, sources tell political analyst Mark Halperin.



Biden will also reportedly endorse an open convention, and not VP Kamala… pic.twitter.com/9BY28Uxa0H — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) July 18, 2024

Amid the growing Democrat revolt, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday that President Biden is “absolutely” staying in the presidential race.

Earlier, Biden said in a written statement from the Delaware beach home where he is recovering from COVID, “The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win."

But can Joe Biden drop out of the US presidential race? Yes, if Joe Biden willingly withdrew from the race. While this seems unlikely, a few elected Democrats have publicly urged him to end his reelection- bid.

According to the Washington Times, former US President Barack Obama told allies that Biden's path to victory has greatly diminished. The report emerged after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was learned to have Joe Biden in a private conversation that he could not defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump.

What happens if Joe Biden ends his reelection bid? If Biden does step down as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, the move would set the stage for selecting a new candidate and will likely "turn into free-for-all" contest.

This means, there would be an open convention, where Democrats would suggest potential nominees. They may also continue voting until one receives the majority of delegate votes, BBC reported.

This might either lead to a contest among Democrats or Biden may get the final say in who replaces him.

Notably, Joe Biden has not been officially nominated as the Democratic candidate for US Presidential polls, providing a crucial window for change, said Rishi Kumar, who describes himself as a "Biden Delegate" on X.

What's the process for choosing new presidential candidate? According to the report, the party's nominee will then be officially chosen at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, which will take place from August 19 to 22.

But before the Democratic National Convention happens, over 4,000 "pledged" delegates will vote for their presidential nominee in a virtual roll call in early August. So if Biden ends his reelection bid before voting begins, those delegates could cast their ballots for a new candidate.

Nomination of a new candidate could take multiple voting rounds and strategic negotiations. The Democratic National Convention regulations state that if no candidate won a majority on that first ballot, more than 700 "superdelegates" are then allowed to vote.

"Balloting will continue until a nominee is selected...Eligible delegates may vote for the candidate of their choice whether or not the name of such candidate was placed in nomination," the ruled say. It may take several rounds of voting for one candidate to secure a majority.

The Imminent Replacement of @JoeBiden



I am a Joe Biden delegate planning to attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago #DNC (August 19-22), but I believe there is a strong possibility I will be voting for someone else, as Biden is likely to drop out in the next few… pic.twitter.com/n9n6MDyBJg — 🇺🇸 Rishi Kumar 🇺🇸 (@rishikumar1) June 30, 2024

Can Biden be forced to end re-election bid? This is extremely rare. Realistically, at this stage in the campaign cycle, the only way Joe Biden can be replaced is if he agrees to drop out voluntarily or if he dies or suffers a "disability", CNBC reported.

However, the 2024 Democratic National Convention regulations may use a loophole that could, in theory, make it possible to push Biden out. A rule says, “All delegates to the National Convention pledged to a presidential candidate shall in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them.”

Also Read | Joe Biden vacillating on presidential run after testing Covid positive?

Experts told the BBC that they doubt there would be a revolt among Democratic party delegates. However, it's known that the Democratic National Convention can alter party rules at any point.

Meanwhile, CNBC reported that realistically, the only way to replace Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket at this stage in the campaign cycle is if he agrees to drop out voluntarily or if he dies or suffers a "disability."

Who can replace Joe Biden? Experts view Vice President Kamala Harris as the likeliest choice to replace Joe Biden as several senior Democratic leaders suggest that he leave the race following his disastrous debate performance, a failed assassination attempt on his rival Donald Trump, his poor health, and falling poll numbers, according to media reports.

"The vice president is the logical choice, obviously," said Meena Bose, director of the Peter S. Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency at Hofstra University, was quoted by CNBC as saying.

Also Read | Republicans step up attacks on Kamala Harris

Other high-profile Democrats, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom or Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, are seen as potentially stronger alternatives to Harris.