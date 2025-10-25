Will King Charles have to pay a whopping ₹5 crore to disgraced royal Prince Andrew for him to leave Royal Edge?

After renewed public criticism over his living situation, Prince Andrew, ex-Duke of York is reportedly considering leaving his 30-room Grade II listed mansion on the Windsor Estate. Buckingham Palace is said to be "trying to crank up the pressure" on him to vacate voluntarily, according to the Daily Mail, adding that the King could potentially pay Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge, since he cannot be legally evicted.

Sources indicate it is a matter of “when, not if” Andrew departs, as he appears to have accepted the inevitable, despite still having 50 years remaining on his lease. However, Andrew has reportedly a secure agreement for Royal Lodge, which means he could be entitled to a payout of up to £500,000 ( ₹5,84,75,500 Cr) from the Crown Estate, which manages the property, if he decides to leave.

The King's brother acquired the lease in 2003, paying £1 million for the 75-year tenancy and an additional £7.5 million for repairs and renovations, effectively covering the lease upfront. If he vacates before next June, under the terms of the agreement, he would be owed £557,000 ( ₹6,51,41,707 Cr), with the amount gradually reducing until 2028, after which no refund would be due.

Experts told the Daily Mail that the King might either compensate his brother directly or arrange for the Crown Estate to be repaid, as it generates income that supports public spending.

Buckingham Palace would likely be just as unwilling as Andrew to have royal finances scrutinised by Parliament if he were to receive a payout from public funds. The King has long wanted Andrew to downsize and move out, believing that the “ruinous” running costs of the mansion have partly contributed to his long-term associations with questionable business figures, including convicted Jeffrey Epstein, the report noted.

Andrew reportedly told Epstein they would “play soon” just one day after a photo showing him with a sex victim published.

While acknowledging that discussions may still be ongoing, sources have indicated that claims of an imminent agreement could be slightly premature. Nonetheless, both sides are keen to reach clarity as soon as possible due to ongoing public pressure.

The prince’s living arrangements have been under scrutiny this week following reports that he effectively hadn’t paid rent for 22 years as part of a “peppercorn deal.” Questions also remain over where he, and potentially his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he still resides, will relocate.

Also Read | Memoir by Prince Andrews and Epsteins accuser reignites a scandal that long dogged UK royals

King's earlier offer to Andrew Meanwhile, the King previously reportedly offered Andrew Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Harry and Meghan, but he declined. There has also been guess that he might be “banished” to Scotland or Norfolk to reside in one of the King’s private estates, though most of these claims are not taken seriously.

Another, though unlikely, option would be Adelaide Cottage, which was recently vacated by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Andrew reportedly wishes to remain in or around Windsor if possible, or move closer to London where his daughters live. He is also said to want to make sure that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, who reside at St James' Palace and Kensington Palace, respectively, have their futures safeguarded, the report said. The King, who is known to be fond of his nieces, shares the same view.

Buckingham Palace declined to provide any comment, and representatives for Andrew could not be reached. However, with growing parliamentary pressure on Andrew to clarify his position, it appears both sides want to settle the matter quickly.

Andrew was forced last week to relinquish all of his royal titles following damning revelations in The Mail on Sunday that “he stayed in contact with sexual predator Epstein longer than he had admitted to.” The King acted to mitigate the fallout by compelling his brother to surrender his Duke of York title and other honours. Though the titles have been placed into abeyance, they continue to exist legally. Andrew has consistently denied the accusations.