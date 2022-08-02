‘Will launch targeted military operations’: China says after Pelosi lands in Taiwan2 min read . 10:13 PM IST
- China believes that US officials visiting Taiwan would send an encouraging message to the pro-independence camp in the island
The China's state affiliated media on Tuesday informed that the Chinese ministry of National Defense has stated that they would launch a series of targeted military operations to counter Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan island.
The statement by the minister in China stating that People's Liberation Army (PLA) will launch targeted attacks, comes moments after it was reported that US House speaker Nancy Pelosi had landed in Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan.
China believes that US officials visiting Taiwan would send an encouraging message to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
“#PLA will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan island, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity: Ministry of National Defense," read the tweet by Global Times.
However, the Chinese media house did not conform the targets of the attack. China had earlier warned that its military would never “sit idly by" if Pelosi visited the island claimed by Beijing.
Nancy Pelosi is the first high-level US representative to visit the island nation in 25 years.
Hong Kong also opposed Pelosi's visit. according to Chines state media Global Times , CE John Lee said,"The HongKong SAR govt firmly opposes the visit of Pelosi to Taiwan island, and fully supports and cooperates with the central govt in taking countermeasures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."
According to Reuters, China has suspended imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday, in a warning salvo to the self-governed island ahead of a potential visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Beijing has warned that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would have “a severe negative impact on the political foundations of China-US relations."
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying that it would be “a gross interference in China's internal affairs" if Pelosi visits Taiwan, and warned that it would lead to “very serious developments and consequences."
“We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao told a regular daily briefing.
Asked what kind of measures the PLA might take, Zhao said: “If she dares to go, then let us wait and see."
