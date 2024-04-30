Will Maldives Islands sink by 2100? Mohamed Muizzu's govt pins hope on 'creating new land' but at a cost
The Maldives is one of the countries most vulnerable to sea-level rise, said a report in the Nature journal. The government in the island nation is adopting a strategy called ‘land reclamation’ to keep the country thriving. But has it been successful?
Are “artificial islands" and “human-made desserts" new tourist destinations amid blue lagoons and white-sandy beaches in the Maldives? An article published in the journal Nature cited scientists as predicting that the islands in the Maldives could be completely submerged by 2100.