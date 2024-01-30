Will Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu be impeached? Here's how numbers stack up amid escalating row
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is facing impeachment proceedings as the main opposition MDP has reportedly gathered requisite signatures to initiate the process.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is facing impeachment proceedings following clashes in Parliament over the weekend. The main opposition MDP — which holds a majority — has reportedly gathered requisite signatures and plans to submit the motion on Monday. The developments also come amid an escalating diplomatic row with India.