Will not abandon commitment to Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi

She landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China, which views Taiwan as its territory and had warned it would consider her visit a major provocation.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday told Taiwan President President Tsai Ing-wen that her delegation's visit to the island was a show of support, after the trip sparked a furious response from China.
"Today, our delegation... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship," she said during an event with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen.
The Chinese military said it was on "high alert" and would "launch a series of targeted military actions in response" to the visit.
It promptly announced plans for a series of military exercises in waters around the island to begin on Wednesday, including "long-range live ammunition shooting" in the Taiwan Strait.
"Those who play with fire will perish by it," Beijing's foreign ministry added.
Taiwan's defence ministry said more than 21 Chinese military aircraft had flown on Tuesday into the island's air defence identification zone -- an area wider than its territorial airspace that overlaps with part of China's air defence zone.
China has vowed to seize self-ruled, democratic Taiwan one day, by force if necessary.
It tries to keep the island isolated on the world stage and opposes countries having official exchanges with Taipei.
In a call with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Washington against "playing with fire" on Taiwan.
Xi told Biden in their fifth call as leaders that the US should abide by the "one-China principle" and stressed that China firmly opposed Taiwanese independence and interference of external forces
While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to Pelosi's Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said she was entitled to go where she pleased.
The United States has said, however, that its policy was unchanged towards Taiwan.
This means support for its government while diplomatically recognising Beijing over Taipei, and opposing a formal independence declaration by Taiwan or a forceful takeover by China.
