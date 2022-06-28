Djokovic said, the jab was not an option for him and told reporters he would rather not play in tournaments that required it than subject himself to the shot
Novak Djokovic hits COVID vaccine controversy again for commenting that jab was not an option for him and that he would rather pull out of the tournament. The statement has given air to a new debate as several players have tested positive for the virus and probably will be pulling out of Wimbledon.
Djokovic said, as reported by Express, the jab was not an option for him and told reporters he would rather not play in tournaments that required it than subject himself to the shot. Speaking at a press conference, a reporter asked: " Is that [getting jabbed] something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward?" Mr Djokovic replied: "Yes. Yes."
His opposition is likely to come under fresh scrutiny as Marin Cilic revealed he has been self-isolating after testing positive for Covid. Cilic, who will be unable to compete in Wimbledon after the positive result, had played a practice match against Djokovic on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club only four days ago.
The Wimbledon tour is extra special for Djokovic this time because if he wins the title this year, he will match Pete Sampras as a seven-time Wimbledon champion. Plus, Wimbledon will be his last Slam of 2022. His continued refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 means he will remain barred from entering the United States for the US Open later this summer.
On Monday, six-time champion and top seed Djokovic saw off South Korea's Kwon Soo-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. But 20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent.
Apart from Cilic, title contender Matteo Berrettini was forced to pull out of Wimbledon on Tuesday. Berrettini was widely regarded as one of the biggest threats to defending champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, having captured back-to-back grass-court titles in Stuttgart and Queen's.
The men's draw was already missing world number one Daniil Medvedev because of the All England Club ban on Russian players and Germany's world number two Alexander Zverev is recovering from ankle surgery after getting injured in his French Open semi-final against Rafa Nadal.
