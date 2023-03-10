‘Will only take us to pre-9/11 era’: India's warning in dealing with terrorism at UN2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 04:15 PM IST
- The tendency of categorisation of terrorism based on the motivations behind terrorist acts is dangerous and goes against the accepted principles that 'terrorism in all its forms and manifestations should be condemned and there cannot be any justification for any act of terrorism: Ruchira Khamboj
‘Your Terrorist’, ‘My terrorist’ labelling extremists is ‘dangerous’ and will only lead to diluting of focus to combat terror attacks, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj pointed out on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.
