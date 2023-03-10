‘Your Terrorist’, ‘My terrorist’ labelling extremists is ‘dangerous’ and will only lead to diluting of focus to combat terror attacks, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj pointed out on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

The permanent representative to UN for India said, "The tendency of categorisation of terrorism based on the motivations behind terrorist acts is dangerous and goes against the accepted principles that 'terrorism in all its forms and manifestations should be condemned and there cannot be any justification for any act of terrorism, whatsoever’.

Khamboj warned that countries should stand guard against the new terminologies and false priorities whether motivated by Islamophobia, anti-Sikh, anti-Buddhist or anti-Hindu prejudices and concentrate on fighting off the scourge of terrorism.

Khamboj was speaking at the First Reading of the Draft Resolution on 8th Review of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS).

There is no such thing as good terrorist, bad terrorist, Khamboj insisted saying, "will only take us back to the pre-9/11 era of labelling terrorists as ‘Your Terrorists’ and ‘My Terrorists’ and erase the collective gains the international community has made over the last two decades.

“Moreover, some of the terminologies such as right or right-wing extremism, or far right or far left extremism opens the gate for misuse of these terms by vested interests. We, therefore, need to be wary of providing a variety of classifications, which may militate against the concept of democracy itself".

India also asserted that states that provide shelter to terrorists should be called out and held accountable for their deeds, a veiled reference to Pakistan, PTI reported.

The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy is a "unique global instrument" to enhance national, regional and international efforts to counter-terrorism. Through its adoption by consensus in 2006, all UN member states agreed for the first time to a common strategic and operational approach to fighting terrorism.

Kamboj said India strongly condemns all kinds of terrorist attacks irrespective of religion, belief, culture, race or ethnicity.

“We strongly condemn terrorist attacks motivated by Islamophobia, Christianphobia, Anti-Semitism, Anti-Sikh, Anti-Buddhist, Anti-Hindu prejudices," she said.

PTI report further noted that Kamboj expressed concern that the threat of terrorism is persistent and rising, in particular, in Africa and Asia.

(With inputs from PTI)