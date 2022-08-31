Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the country is currently assessing the flood relief plan and has not decided on the resumption of trade with India.
Pakistan is still evaluating the flood relief plan and has not made a decision about the resumption of commerce with India, according to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He was speaking at the "2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)" meeting, which the Pakistani government and the United Nations jointly unveiled on August 30.
Pakistan previously stated that it would think about importing vegetables and other edible products from India due to concerns about its food security as a result of the devastating floods. Miftah Ismail, Pakistan’s finance minister, earlier suggested that the government think about importing vegetables and other food items from India to aid the populace in light of the recent flooding in Pakistan that destroyed standing crops.
The biggest rain-induced flooding Pakistan has ever experienced has affected over 5.7 million people. The nation's rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts are still ongoing. Millions of people were affected by the floods, and as a result, the Pakistani government proclaimed a "national emergency"
Since June 14, the rains and floods have caused at least 1,033 fatalities and 1,527 injuries, according to Geo News, citing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). A total of 3,451.5 kilometres of road have been damaged, 149 bridges have collapsed, and 170 stores have been destroyed in Pakistan as of June 14.
949,858 dwellings in all have been demolished completely or partially. Out of the total, 287,412 dwellings have been completely destroyed, while 662,446 homes have suffered partial damage. Additionally, 719,558 animals have died.
As a result of Pakistan's decision to sever diplomatic ties with India, remove its high commissioner from New Delhi, expel the Indian envoy to Islamabad, and halt bilateral trade, relations between the two nations reached a new low in August 2019.
The restoration of trade between India and Pakistan has not progressed since 2019, according to V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, who made this claim on August 4.
In answer to a question from the Rajya Sabha about whether there had been any progress in resuming trade relations with Pakistan, the minister said: "In August 2019, Pakistan declared the suspension of bilateral trade with India. In September 2019, Pakistan partially lifted its trade embargo with India by allowing trade in a limited number of medicinal products.
There hasn't been any development in the renewed commerce with Pakistan since that time. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, emphasised the importance of trade and cooperation with India in June. He asserted that prior actions were to blame for Pakistan's exclusion from the international community.
Bilawal Bhutto delivered the keynote address at the launch event being hosted by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by a video message from Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, will also deliver remarks in his capacity as the Chairperson of the "Relief Coordination Committee" constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Also speaking at the event were the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Islamabad, and the Assistant Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
The FRP complemented the Government's overall humanitarian response to the recent floods caused by unprecedented rains in Pakistan.
