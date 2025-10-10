Will Palestinians be able to stay in Gaza? Trump reveals his plan for Gaza after ceasefire deal

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, October 10, announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the Gaza peace deal as he also revealed what he plans to do with the Palestinian territory.

When asked if he could guarantee that Palestinians would be able to stay in Gaza, Donald Trump acknowledged the dire conditions saying, “You can’t live right now in Gaza… it’s a HORRIBLE situation.”

He added that his administration plans to create a place that would provide people with a place with “better conditions”.

He said, “We’re gonna create something where people can live. You can’t live right now in Gaza… it’s a HORRIBLE situation. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. So yes we are going to create better conditions…”

Trump was also asked if there was any guarantee that Israel would not resume bombing Gaza, Donald Trump emphasised that his top priority was securing the release of hostages.

“1st thing we’re doing is getting our hostages back. After that, we will see. But they’ve agreed to things, I think it’s gonna move along pretty well,” he said.

Gaza war ended? Top Hamas official says he has assurance Meanwhile, a top Hamas negotiator said in a speech televised on Al Jazeera that the militant group had received assurances from the United States and other mediators that its war with Israel had come to an end.

“We have received assurances from the brotherly mediators and the US administration, all confirming that the war has come to a complete end,” Khalil al-Hayya said, adding, “We have reached ceasefire deal, to proceed to PERMANENT ceasefire. Adds aid will be allowed into Gaza, Rafah border crossing to be opened.”

Under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, fighting will cease, Israel will partially withdraw from Gaza, and Hamas will free all remaining 48 hostages it captured in the attack that precipitated the war, in exchange for prisoners held by Israel.

At the White House after the signing off on the deal, Trump said he believed it would lead to “lasting peace.”