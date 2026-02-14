Will PM Modi attend Tarique Rahman's swearing-in as Bangladesh PM? Here's what we know so far

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) may invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other regional leaders, to the swearing-in of its leader, Tarique Rahman, after the party's resounding victory in the Bangladesh national elections, news reports said on Saturday. Rahman is likely to take the oath as Bangladesh's prime minister next week.

Humayun Kabir, foreign policy advisor to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, told WION that PM Modi might be invited to the oath-taking, signalling a potential thaw in strained bilateral ties between the two neighbouring nations.

"Region is important to us. An important part of Tarique Rahman's foreign policy. Making this region an influential region. Sense of priority in sending out invitations for the inauguration. Time frame is short, gesture is there," Kabir said.

There is no official confirmation yet from theGovernment of India or the interim Government of Bangladesh about Modi’s attendance at the swearing-in.

Kabir described the invitation as a goodwill gesture aimed at fostering better relations. "You give an invitation for people to attend, you will have expectations that you attend. A goodwill gesture..."

When is the swearing-in? If the invitation is formally sent and accepted, Modi’s presence at the ceremony would mark an important moment in India-Bangladesh relations under the new political leadership in Dhaka.

New Delhi has already signalled its desire to engage with the new leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally congratulated Rahman for his “decisive” victory in a post on X and indicated a desire to “strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals.” Modi later spoke with Rahman on the phone, too.

There has been no official announcement yet regarding the date of the swearing-in ceremony or confirmation of attendance by any foreign leaders. The BNP, some reports suggested, may invite leaders from all neighbouring nations, including Pakistan.

However, press secretary to the Chief Adviser Shafiqul Alam has said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held very soon, and certainly no later than Monday or Tuesday, according to a report in the Dhaka Tribune. Alam said that a decision on who will administer the oath has yet to be finalised, adding that the details will be announced at an appropriate time.

Alam made the comments while addressing reporters at a briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Saturday. He also said preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are complete, and that the transition process, including the transfer of responsibilities from the chief adviser and the cabinet, is moving ahead swiftly.

Reset in India-Bangladesh ties? Throughout the fifteen years of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in Bangladesh, New Delhi enjoyed friendly ties with Dhaka.

However, the New Delhi-Dhaka ties started deteriorating soon after the ouster of the Hasina-led Awami League regime on 5 August 2024 and the subsequent violence against minorities, particularly the Hindu community.

Kabir told news agency PTI that Tarique Rahman wants to reset ties with India.

“It's not for the party, it's for the governments of both countries, for the government of India as well as the new elected government of Bangladesh... to change the mindset. But the onus is on India,” he said.

If India can adopt a mindset that realises that Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League don't exist in today's Bangladesh, Kabir said.

“And the resounding victory of the mandate given to the BNP by the people of Bangladesh, clearly points towards that direction. And if they realise and welcome that, and restrain a terrorist like Sheikh Hasina, who has killed 1.5 thousand people or more, and fled to India. and of course, positive cooperation can be developed and looked at and that's normalcy in diplomacy, it should be,” he said.

PM Modi's call with Tarique Rahman was very cordial, very good, Kabir said.

Earlier on Saturday, the BNP acknowledged PM Modi's congratulatory message following the party's sweeping victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections earlier this month.

BNP thanks PM Modi In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for Modi's message and recognition of its leadership. "Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Mr. Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process."

The party further underscored its commitment to democratic governance and national development. "Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens."

The BNP signalled its intent to work closely with New Delhi in the coming years. “We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other's concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region.”

On Friday, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to Tarique Rahman following the BNP's electoral triumph, which marked a significant political shift in Bangladesh's leadership landscape. In his message posted on X, Modi congratulated Rahman on steering the party to a decisive mandate.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals. @trahmanbnp @bdbnp78"

The 2026 Bangladeshi general election, held on 12 February 2026, marked a major political shift. It was the first election after the 2024 mass protests that ousted long-time leader Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP , led by Tarique Rahman, won a landslide majority in the 300-seat parliament, securing well over the 151 seats needed to form a government and positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate. The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the main opposition.