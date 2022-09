Renewed hopes emerged as reports suggested that King Charles saw 'tremendous flickers of hope' when he spoke to the Prince Harry and Megha Market at the Queen Elizabeth II, funeral.

King Charles's conversation with his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle at the ceremonies for late Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle left him feeling hopeful, according to report by Daily Mail.

"Over the last 16 days or so, there were tremendous flickers of hope. In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity," a source told The Telegraph.

In his first address, King Charles’s extended an olive branch to the royal couple, he said, " “I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

However, Prince Harry was apparently banned from wearing military uniform on the day, and he and Meghan were reportedly uninvited from a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the King for VIPs including foreign royalty, prime ministers and presidents.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt suggested King Charles should let Harry back.

“He should turn his declaration of love for Harry and Meghan into action. He could give Harry back his honorary military appointments and find the couple space on the Buckingham Palace balcony every now and then … In return for Charles’s magnanimity, Harry’s soul-baring autobiography could disappear into the long grass," he wrote in the Spectator.

These reports come at a time when two new books make a series of claims about the duke and duchess.

The book, The New Royals by Katie Nicholl, she claims that the royal couple had hoped to move into a 'suite of apartments at Windsor Castle' but were given Frogmore Cottage instead.

"When Harry and Meghan announced their wish to move out of Kensington Palace, the Queen offered them Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Great Park as their new home," Nicholl writes, in an extract first published in the Mail.

She also claims that the late Queen was surprised that Meghan opted for a white wedding dress.

In the books she write,"According to a source: 'The Queen was surprised that Meghan wore pure white on her wedding day. Perhaps it's a generational thing, but she believes if you've been married before, you wear off-white on your wedding day, which is what the Duchess of Cornwall did,"

A second, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low, claims Meghan believed she would be the 'Beyoncé of the UK', before she found that she hated the strict rules of royal life.

The book, which was previewed in The Times, also says that the Queen was forced to put her foot down over 'Megxit' and told the Sussexes they were 'either in or out' at the crunch Sandringham summit.

It is reported that during initial deliberations, the late Queen wanted all four royal households to work together quickly in order to find a solution.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to Uniited States of America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.