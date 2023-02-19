The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have been invited for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, but they remain ‘in a predicament’ over attending the event. The rift in the British royal family is steadily worsening in the aftermath of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, with both sides so far unwilling to engage in reconciliation talks.

According to a report published on Sunday by The Telegraph, Prince Harry is weighing a ‘million different variables’ as the estranged royals decide whether to fly back to the UK in May. Meanwhile, King Charles is facing 'not my king' protests as his coronation day approaches.

The report quoted a friend of the duke to add that he was wondering how the British public will react to him and Meghan attending the coronation, and inversely, whether their decision to skip it might be perceived as a snub. While Harry is mindful that this will be “pretty much the most important day" in his father’s life, the coronation also falls on his son Archie's fourth birthday.

Last week, reports indicated that despite mounting tensions the King plans to invite Harry and Meghan to the ceremony "because it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace."

But while Charles reportedly hopes the event can be a way to draw peace within the family, sources have also said that the Sussexes should not expect any reconciliation talks.

Meanwhile, OK reported on Sunday that Prince Harry is “terrified" that the royal family will leak his “deepest secrets" out of revenge. The Royals have so far refused to be drawn into the quagmire of allegations levelled by Harry and Meghan. However, the report claimed that one source said "the royal family is so up in arms that they may strike back in retaliation".