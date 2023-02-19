The report quoted a friend of the duke to add that he was wondering how the British public will react to him and Meghan attending the coronation, and inversely, whether their decision to skip it might be perceived as a snub. While Harry is mindful that this will be “pretty much the most important day" in his father’s life, the coronation also falls on his son Archie's fourth birthday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}