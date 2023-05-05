Home/ News / World/  Will Prince Harry reconcile with William on King Charles’ Coronation? Royal biographer says this
Will Prince Harry reconcile with William on King Charles’ Coronation? Royal biographer says this

2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:26 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
FILE - Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) (AP)

On King Charles' Coronation, all eyes will be on Prince Harry, who will be attending the ceremony without wife Meghan Markle.

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 in a state ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but all eyes will be on the Royal Family's fractured relationships, particularly Prince Harry's involvement in the ceremony. Royal experts have speculated on what the day will look like for the younger prince, who is attending without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton revealed that Prince William, the heir to the throne, will have a central role in the Coronation by pledging his loyalty to the king. In contrast, Prince Harry will have a "non-position" and will be back at the church. Despite the family's tension, Morton believes that the Royal brothers will act "with majesty" since the Coronation is an official state ceremony and not a family reunion.

During the ceremony, Prince Charles will be crowned, and Prince William will kneel before his father, placing his hands between the king's and reciting the Homage of Royal Blood to pledge his loyalty and allegiance.

Although Prince Harry will have a minimal role, his attendance is crucial. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie stated that as the son of King Charles III and the fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry's presence is significant in a constitutional position, regardless of his feelings towards his family. Scobie also revealed that Prince Harry has had several conversations with his father in recent months about the Coronation.

Morton spoke on queries around whether it will be an occasion for reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family. “This is a state occasion, not a family occasion. It's not a day for reconciliation, it's a day to confirm the head of state," ET Online quoted him as saying.

Anyway, the Royal correspondent confirms that Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship remains "stone-cold silence", with no signs of thawing despite several events in the past, including the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare".

