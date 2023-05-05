Will Prince Harry reconcile with William on King Charles’ Coronation? Royal biographer says this2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:26 AM IST
On King Charles' Coronation, all eyes will be on Prince Harry, who will be attending the ceremony without wife Meghan Markle.
King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 in a state ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but all eyes will be on the Royal Family's fractured relationships, particularly Prince Harry's involvement in the ceremony. Royal experts have speculated on what the day will look like for the younger prince, who is attending without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×