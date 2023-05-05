Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ News / World/  Will Prince Harry reconcile with William on King Charles’ Coronation? Royal biographer says this

Will Prince Harry reconcile with William on King Charles’ Coronation? Royal biographer says this

2 min read . 06:26 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
FILE - Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

On King Charles' Coronation, all eyes will be on Prince Harry, who will be attending the ceremony without wife Meghan Markle.

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 in a state ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but all eyes will be on the Royal Family's fractured relationships, particularly Prince Harry's involvement in the ceremony. Royal experts have speculated on what the day will look like for the younger prince, who is attending without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 in a state ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but all eyes will be on the Royal Family's fractured relationships, particularly Prince Harry's involvement in the ceremony. Royal experts have speculated on what the day will look like for the younger prince, who is attending without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton revealed that Prince William, the heir to the throne, will have a central role in the Coronation by pledging his loyalty to the king. In contrast, Prince Harry will have a "non-position" and will be back at the church. Despite the family's tension, Morton believes that the Royal brothers will act "with majesty" since the Coronation is an official state ceremony and not a family reunion.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton revealed that Prince William, the heir to the throne, will have a central role in the Coronation by pledging his loyalty to the king. In contrast, Prince Harry will have a "non-position" and will be back at the church. Despite the family's tension, Morton believes that the Royal brothers will act "with majesty" since the Coronation is an official state ceremony and not a family reunion.

During the ceremony, Prince Charles will be crowned, and Prince William will kneel before his father, placing his hands between the king's and reciting the Homage of Royal Blood to pledge his loyalty and allegiance.

During the ceremony, Prince Charles will be crowned, and Prince William will kneel before his father, placing his hands between the king's and reciting the Homage of Royal Blood to pledge his loyalty and allegiance.

Also Read: Missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Met Gala 2023? Check why they skipped the event

Although Prince Harry will have a minimal role, his attendance is crucial. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie stated that as the son of King Charles III and the fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry's presence is significant in a constitutional position, regardless of his feelings towards his family. Scobie also revealed that Prince Harry has had several conversations with his father in recent months about the Coronation.

Also Read: Missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Met Gala 2023? Check why they skipped the event

Although Prince Harry will have a minimal role, his attendance is crucial. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie stated that as the son of King Charles III and the fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry's presence is significant in a constitutional position, regardless of his feelings towards his family. Scobie also revealed that Prince Harry has had several conversations with his father in recent months about the Coronation.

Morton spoke on queries around whether it will be an occasion for reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family. “This is a state occasion, not a family occasion. It's not a day for reconciliation, it's a day to confirm the head of state," ET Online quoted him as saying.

Morton spoke on queries around whether it will be an occasion for reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family. “This is a state occasion, not a family occasion. It's not a day for reconciliation, it's a day to confirm the head of state," ET Online quoted him as saying.

Also Read: King Charles takes away Queen Elizabeth’s wedding gift to Harry-Meghan, their UK home

Anyway, the Royal correspondent confirms that Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship remains "stone-cold silence", with no signs of thawing despite several events in the past, including the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare".

Also Read: King Charles takes away Queen Elizabeth’s wedding gift to Harry-Meghan, their UK home

Anyway, the Royal correspondent confirms that Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship remains "stone-cold silence", with no signs of thawing despite several events in the past, including the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.