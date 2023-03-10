Will Putin attend G-20 summit in India? Kremlin clears his diary3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:20 PM IST
- Kremlin defiance is growing as efforts by the US and its allies to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are stalling in the face of reluctance among other countries to join
The Kremlin is opening up Vladimir Putin’s schedule around this year’s G-20 summit in India in September to make it possible for the Russian president to participate in the leaders’ gathering after skipping the last two, according to people familiar with the planning.
