'Will release detailed report on Georgia election fraud’: Donald Trump after indictment1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Donald Trump said that based on the results of the conclusive report all charges against him should be dropped and there will be complete exoneration
A day after getting indicted in the Georgia election fraud, former US President Donald Trump said that he will release a report on the fraud on 21 August. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that based on the results of the conclusive report all charges against him should be dropped and there will be complete "exoneration".