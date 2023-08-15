comScore
'Will release detailed report on Georgia election fraud': Donald Trump after indictment
A day after getting indicted in the Georgia election fraud, former US President Donald Trump said that he will release a report on the fraud on 21 August. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that based on the results of the conclusive report all charges against him should be dropped and there will be complete "exoneration".

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!," the former President said.

On Monday, Donald Trump faced a new round of legal charges as Georgia grand jury issued an indictment, alleging that he engaged in actions aimed at invalidating his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The allegations, presented by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, contribute to the array of legal challenges confronting Donald Trump, who is currently leading the pack in the competition for the Republican nomination in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

What happens next?

In Georgia, after the indictment, a formal reading of charges is made in court after which defendants are also asked to enter a plea. The court may also consider the bail and release the accused on a promise to return and face the trial.

The trial may take some time as the prosecutors have to formulate a novel set of questioning given the rarity of such cases. The delay can benefit Donald Trump to pick up his 2024 election campaign. As per the report, he may even request the court to move the case to some other part of the state citing the potential of biases in the jury of Fulton County from where US President Joe Biden won with 73% votes.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
