Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  'Will release detailed report on Georgia election fraud’: Donald Trump after indictment

'Will release detailed report on Georgia election fraud’: Donald Trump after indictment

1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Donald Trump said that based on the results of the conclusive report all charges against him should be dropped and there will be complete exoneration

Donald Trump was indicted August 14, 2023 on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling two-year probe

A day after getting indicted in the Georgia election fraud, former US President Donald Trump said that he will release a report on the fraud on 21 August. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that based on the results of the conclusive report all charges against him should be dropped and there will be complete "exoneration".

A day after getting indicted in the Georgia election fraud, former US President Donald Trump said that he will release a report on the fraud on 21 August. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that based on the results of the conclusive report all charges against him should be dropped and there will be complete "exoneration".

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!," the former President said.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!," the former President said.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout