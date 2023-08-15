A day after getting indicted in the Georgia election fraud, former US President Donald Trump said that he will release a report on the fraud on 21 August. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that based on the results of the conclusive report all charges against him should be dropped and there will be complete "exoneration".
“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!," the former President said.
