‘Will return and avenge deaths’: Sheikh Hasina vows as Dhaka reminds her extradition for trial remains ‘top priority’

Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to ‘return’ to Bangladesh in a one-on-one Zoom call interaction with the widows of four four officers who were killed last year trying to suppress a student agitation in Dhaka. Labelling Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus as a ‘mobster’, a teary eyed Sheikh Hasina resolved to ensure justice for the victims of what she described as atrocities committed by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

"The killings were part of his meticulous conspiracy to throw me out of power," Sheikh Hasina told the widows of the four police officers, adding "I will return and avenge the deaths of our policemen."

Hasina alleged the interim government has "unleashed terrorists" to butcher people.

"They are destroying Bangladesh," Hasina reportedly said.

Sheikh Hasina further claimed that she escaped an assassination attempt narrowly when her government was overthrown, stating, "By the grace of God, I was kept alive to do something good. I will return and ensure justice for all of you."

The four policemen were killed during student-led protests that took place in July-August 2024. The movement which started as protests against a controversial quota system soon culminated in a call for Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

How did Dhaka Respond to Sheikh Hasina? Muhammad Yunus reminded that the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India remained a top priority for Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India after her government was toppled in a student-led uprising on August 5, 2024. Following this, Bangladesh has seen their historic monuments, house, and statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, being desecrated, burnt or destroyed.

“This is the government's top priority. We will continue our efforts to extradite Hasina to hold her trial in person,” said Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to Interim Leader Muhammad Yunus, on Tuesday.

Alam also questioned the future of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, suggesting that the people of Bangladesh will decide whether it remains in the political landscape. However, he insisted that those accused of crimes under Hasina’s rule must face justice.

