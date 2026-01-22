Will Russia accept Trump's invitation to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’? Vladimir Putin responds

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday stated that Russia would examine US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join his Gaza “Board of Peace".

“The Russian foreign ministry has been charged with studying the documents that were sent to us and to consult on the topic with our strategic partners,” Putin said during a televised government meeting, according to AFP.

He added, “It is only after that we'll be able to reply to the invitation.”

Trump has invited numerous world leaders to participate in his Board of Peace initiative, designed to address global conflicts, though diplomats warn it could undermine the United Nations’ efforts. Some of America’s traditional allies have reacted cautiously, with a few declining the offer, while other countries, including those with historically tense relations with Washington like Belarus, have accepted.

Trump's 'Board of Peace' Trump first proposed the Board of Peace last September when he unveiled his plan to end the Gaza war. He later clarified that the board’s remit would extend beyond Gaza to address other global conflicts.

The US president will serve as the inaugural chairman of the board, which will be responsible for promoting peace worldwide and working to resolve conflicts, according to a copy of the draft charter seen by Reuters.

The charter states that member states would serve three-year terms unless they contribute $1 billion each to fund the board’s activities, which would grant them permanent membership.

The White House has appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as members of the initiative’s founding Executive Board.

Meanwhile, several countries have accepted the invitation to join Trump’s Board of Peace. These include Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

A few nations have decided not to join the board, at least for now. These are France, Norway, Slovenia, and Sweden, according to AP.