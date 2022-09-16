Will Russia go nuclear over Ukraine?1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
Analysts believe, Russia may wish to inflict significant material damage on its adversaries, and secondly, the nuclear strikes are aimed at inducing an element of psychological shock
Analysts believe, Russia may wish to inflict significant material damage on its adversaries, and secondly, the nuclear strikes are aimed at inducing an element of psychological shock
Last week, Ukraine launched a devastating counter-attack on its enemy, overwhelming Moscow’s forces in Eastern Ukraine. In Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a stark choice-- continue fighting a conventional war he seems to be losing or make a deadly show of force. Moscow may choose to do the unthinkable and launch a limited nuclear strike in Ukraine. Mint explores if a nuclear war is really on the cards for Russia:
Last week, Ukraine launched a devastating counter-attack on its enemy, overwhelming Moscow’s forces in Eastern Ukraine. In Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a stark choice-- continue fighting a conventional war he seems to be losing or make a deadly show of force. Moscow may choose to do the unthinkable and launch a limited nuclear strike in Ukraine. Mint explores if a nuclear war is really on the cards for Russia:
Where does this fear of a nuclear attack come from?
Where does this fear of a nuclear attack come from?
Immediately after launching the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Russian President warned that those threatening Russia would face “such consequences as you have never experienced in your history." This was followed by a subsequent decision to increase the readiness of Moscow’s nuclear deterrence forces. This decision was later condemned in the United Nations by an overwhelming margin.
Immediately after launching the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Russian President warned that those threatening Russia would face “such consequences as you have never experienced in your history." This was followed by a subsequent decision to increase the readiness of Moscow’s nuclear deterrence forces. This decision was later condemned in the United Nations by an overwhelming margin.
There is also a deeper justification for fearing the use of nuclear weapons. Scholars of Russian military doctrine point out that the use of limited nuclear strikes to prevent escalation and inflict damage on opponents, even in regional conflicts, has been an important part of Moscow’s thinking on national security. Given that Putin charged that Western actions in Ukraine were “not only a very real threat to our interests but to the very existence of our state and to its sovereignty", the spectre of nuclear conflict looms
There is also a deeper justification for fearing the use of nuclear weapons. Scholars of Russian military doctrine point out that the use of limited nuclear strikes to prevent escalation and inflict damage on opponents, even in regional conflicts, has been an important part of Moscow’s thinking on national security. Given that Putin charged that Western actions in Ukraine were “not only a very real threat to our interests but to the very existence of our state and to its sovereignty", the spectre of nuclear conflict looms
What could Russia do?
What could Russia do?
Russia possesses a formidable arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons (TNWs) that it could use. TNW’s, in contrast to long range nuclear weapons that can fly massive distances, can only be fired for distances up to 500 kilometres. They pack a smaller punch than longer range weaponry and are primarily designed to be used in a limited action against regional adversaries.
Russia possesses a formidable arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons (TNWs) that it could use. TNW’s, in contrast to long range nuclear weapons that can fly massive distances, can only be fired for distances up to 500 kilometres. They pack a smaller punch than longer range weaponry and are primarily designed to be used in a limited action against regional adversaries.
Analysts speculate that these TNWs may be used to strike scantily populated areas in Ukraine. The goal is two-fold. At one level, Russia may wish to inflict significant material damage on its adversaries. Secondly, the nuclear strikes are aimed at inducing an element of psychological shock. Russia may shock Ukraine and the West into ceasing offensive military operations while minimising civilian casualties.
Analysts speculate that these TNWs may be used to strike scantily populated areas in Ukraine. The goal is two-fold. At one level, Russia may wish to inflict significant material damage on its adversaries. Secondly, the nuclear strikes are aimed at inducing an element of psychological shock. Russia may shock Ukraine and the West into ceasing offensive military operations while minimising civilian casualties.
What are the dangers?
What are the dangers?
Should Russia use tactical nuclear weapons, it will be the first time that such weapons have been deployed in the field of battle since the American bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Despite the threat of nuclear conflict during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, all nations have observed an understanding that the use of nuclear weapons may be beyond the pale. Asushc, the breaching of the nuclear taboo will have profoundly negative consequences for global security.
Should Russia use tactical nuclear weapons, it will be the first time that such weapons have been deployed in the field of battle since the American bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Despite the threat of nuclear conflict during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, all nations have observed an understanding that the use of nuclear weapons may be beyond the pale. Asushc, the breaching of the nuclear taboo will have profoundly negative consequences for global security.
Another danger may be an escalation in the Ukraine war. If Russia launches a nuclear strike at the doorstep of NATO, it will be interpreted as a major threat by Western powers. The possibilities for nuclear conflict, or even larger scale conventional operations, will rise significantly. Russian military doctrine has previously acknowledged such a risk. “Any, including limited, use of nuclear weapons in a war by even one side may provoke the massive use of nuclear weapons and have catastrophic consequences," one of Russia’s strategy documents from the 1990s reads.
Another danger may be an escalation in the Ukraine war. If Russia launches a nuclear strike at the doorstep of NATO, it will be interpreted as a major threat by Western powers. The possibilities for nuclear conflict, or even larger scale conventional operations, will rise significantly. Russian military doctrine has previously acknowledged such a risk. “Any, including limited, use of nuclear weapons in a war by even one side may provoke the massive use of nuclear weapons and have catastrophic consequences," one of Russia’s strategy documents from the 1990s reads.
Is a nuclear strike likely?
Is a nuclear strike likely?
Some analysts believe that such a possibility is low. Moscow’s diplomats have denied the possibility of a strike at the United Nations and have argued that the situation in the Ukraine war did not meet the guidelines Russia had set for weapons use. Putin readying the nation’s nuclear forces was explained away as a move towards increased vigilance.
Some analysts believe that such a possibility is low. Moscow’s diplomats have denied the possibility of a strike at the United Nations and have argued that the situation in the Ukraine war did not meet the guidelines Russia had set for weapons use. Putin readying the nation’s nuclear forces was explained away as a move towards increased vigilance.
However, others fear that the rapidly shifting situation in the Ukraine war may force the Russian President’s hand. The statement by Russian diplomats at the UN was made in August, before Ukraine’s stunning victories in early September. Faced with more setbacks and a crumbling Russian military, Putin may be forced to turn to a decisive show of force.
However, others fear that the rapidly shifting situation in the Ukraine war may force the Russian President’s hand. The statement by Russian diplomats at the UN was made in August, before Ukraine’s stunning victories in early September. Faced with more setbacks and a crumbling Russian military, Putin may be forced to turn to a decisive show of force.