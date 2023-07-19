Will Vladimir Putin be arrested in South Africa? Here's what President Cyril Ramaphosa said2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:14 AM IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa warns that any attempt to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin would be seen as a declaration of war against Moscow. South Africa is obligated to arrest Putin due to an ICC warrant
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that any attempts to arrest his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would be a declaration of war against Moscow.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×