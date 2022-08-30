Will Smith’s slap still haunting Chris Rock? Comedian refuses offer to host Oscars 2023: Report2 min read . 07:37 AM IST
After the slapping incident involving Will Smith, Chris Rock has apparently refused an offer to host the Oscars next year.
After having been slapped by actor Will Smith during Oscars 2022 in March, comedian Chris Rock has denied an offer to host the Oscars next year. On August 28, Chris compared returning to the Oscars to going back to the scene of an accident. Chris claimed that, after the slapping incident, he also declined the chance to take part in a Super Bowl commercial.
The comedian compared the hosting invitation to asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant" where her mother had left a pair of glasses the night of her death while making a reference to the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson.
Also Read: Twitter outrages against 'wrong' Will Smith after actor slaps Chris Rock during Oscars
It is a report from the Arizona Republic that claims that the comedian has refused the offer to host Oscar 2023. He apparently said it while performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.
Chris remarked that Smith's slap actually hurt, alluding to the latter’s portrayal of Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali. He explained, "He's bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith."
At the Oscars 2022, the comedian made a joke on Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head while presenting the best documentary feature prize. Chris expressed excitement over Pinkett Smith's role in "G.I. Jane 2," who suffers from alopecia areata, which prompted Smith to enter the stage and slap Chris.
Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!" Smith won Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards a short while after the incident. Smith apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees while accepting his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard," but he did not mention Chris.
Smith apologised to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media account after facing criticism for his disruptive behaviour. Smith has been banned from participation in the Academy for 10 years as a result of the slap.
(With ANI inputs)
