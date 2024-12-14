Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  'Will step aside', says President Yoon Suk Yeol as South Korean parliament votes to impeach him over martial law order

'Will step aside', says President Yoon Suk Yeol as South Korean parliament votes to impeach him over martial law order

Livemint

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached for attempting to impose martial law. He announced plans to step aside after the National Assembly's vote but remains determined to fight for his political future.

'Will step aside', says President Yoon Suk Yeol as South Korean parliament votes to impeach him over martial law order

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Saturday over his recent attempt to impose martial law in the country. The top official said he would "step aside" after the National Assembly voted against him but vowed to fight for his political future. He was suspended from official duties in the evening — with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo taking over his role.

"Although I am stopping for now, the journey I have walked with the people over the past two and a half years toward the future must never come to a halt. I will never give up," he said in a televised address.

Yoon currently remains in office with his presidential powers suspended halfway through his five-year term. The Constitutional Court will decide whether to remove him sometime in the next six months. A snap election will be called if he is formally removed from office.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.