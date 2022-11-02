‘Will take at least a few more weeks’: Elon Musk on restoring banned Twitter accounts2 min read . 06:58 PM IST
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Wednesday that it will be ‘a few more weeks’ before any banned accounts may be restored on the platform
Elon Musk, the new chief of Twitter, stated on Wednesday that it will be "a few more weeks" before any banned accounts, likethe one belonging to former US President Donald Trump, may be reinstated on the service.
Twitter users have been closely monitoring Musk's decision to reinstate Trump and other deplatformed users after he was banned for inciting a mob attack on the Capitol last year that was intended to rig the 2020 election.
One indicator of where Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," wants to take the website, which he describes as a global town square, is the potential reinstatement of such accounts that were banned for breaking the site's content moderation rules.
But on Wednesday, the South African billionaire said that a little more time will need to pass before the wait is over.
"Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks," he tweeted.
That indicates the accounts will be restored after the crucial American midterm elections on 8 November, which will determine which party controls Congress. Trump, who was once a frequent tweeter and still has significant sway over the Republican Party, has opened his 2020 playbook by casting doubt on the validity of the upcoming election.
Trump has said he would be happier sticking with his own Truth Social messaging platform ever since Musk took Twitter private last week.
The former president's network, however, is struggling financially, and many political strategists think it would be difficult for him to turn down the large audience and influence that would come with a return to Twitter, where he was once one of the site's most popular international figures.
It was only a few days ago that the controversial $44 billion deal under which the world's richest man acquired sole control of the social media behemoth was announced. He had promised to scale back content moderation.
Musk was tweeting in response to a post from the company's head of safety, Yoel Roth, on Twitter's efforts to combat disinformation ahead of the elections.
"We're staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms," Roth said.
Musk also said he had talked to civil society leaders "about how Twitter will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies."
Musk had announced on Tuesday that the website will charge users $8 per month to verify their accounts.
(With inputs from AFP)
