'Will take time to get trade deals right - right for Britain': PM Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that UK would take its time negotiating the ‘right’ free trade agreements with other nations.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared on Tuesday that his country would take its time to craft "right" free trade agreements with other countries and would not compromise quality for expediency in future trade agreements.
"Going forward, I want to make sure that we don't sacrifice quality for speed when it comes to trade deals, and that's going to be my approach. I want to take the time to get trade deals right - right for Britain." Sunak told the BBC at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
According to earlier reports, the British representatives were likely to travel to India in December to wrap up the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations after missing the Diwali deadline due to unprecedented economic and political crises in the United Kingdom (UK). But, Sunak's announcement might push these negotiations further.
Prime Minister Sunak also streessed in the G20 summit that China posed a threat to Britain but it was also right to have dialogue with Beijing over global challenges such as climate change and the war in Ukraine.
"I'm very clear that China poses a systemic challenge to both our values and our interests and it represents the single biggest state threat to our economic security and that's why it's right that we take the steps that are necessary to protect ourselves," he told Sky News on the sidelines of the G20.
