Will tapping the US oil reserve actually cool prices?

The Department of Energy is offering 32 million barrels in the form of an exchange and 18 million in advanced sales pre-approved by Congress. Bids for the exchange close Dec. 6. For those who get barrels from the exchange program, the supply is mostly expected to arrive between January and April, though some could come as early as late December. The market will eventually have to return the exchanged crude, between 2022 to 2024. For the barrels up for sale, the tender won’t be announced before Dec. 17. It could still take weeks between that tender and actual delivery, meaning little hope for immediate relief.

