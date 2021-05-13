Will Tesla’s reversal on bitcoin push investors into other cryptocurrencies?

Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is one such possibility. It is in the process of transitioning from proof of work to proof of stake, a system that is less electricity intensive. Ethereum has a market capitalization of around $465 billion compared with $959 billion for bitcoin. “Ethereum 2.0 will move Ethereum away from proof of work to a different validation method, which will lower its carbon footprint significantly. So for people who just want a crypto to trade that uses less fossil fuel energy, it may be attractive for a while," said Vikram Rangala, chief operations officer, Zebpay, a cryptocurrency exchange. However Ajeet Khurana, Patron, Genezis Network, emphasized that bitcoin’s own electricity usage is cyclical. “Bitcoin has an in-built safeguard in terms of electricity usage. The usage shoots up when the price rises rapidly and miners prioritize output. When the price flattens or falls, mining falls because the electricity costs become prohibitive for high-cost miners," he said. “Other cryptos such as ethereum can turn out to be more environmentally friendly. However, ethereum's transition to proof of stake has not yet completed and hence it is too early to speculate on whether it will hold a decisive edge over bitcoin in terms of environmental impact," he said. Ethereum has risen faster than bitcoin over the past year (around 20 times compared with 5 times for bitcoin). However, it, too, corrected after the Elon Musk tweet. Ethereum is down 7.68% over the past 24 hrs.

