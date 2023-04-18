Will the upcoming coronation bring Prince Harry and Prince William closer together?2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Prince William hasn't exchanged a word with his brother since the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare.
The rift between Prince Harry and Prince William shows no signs of mending anytime soon, and things are about to get even more dramatic. According to an anonymous source close to the Royal Family, the two brothers haven't exchanged a word since the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare earlier in 2023.
