The rift between Prince Harry and Prince William shows no signs of mending anytime soon, and things are about to get even more dramatic. According to an anonymous source close to the Royal Family, the two brothers haven't exchanged a word since the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare earlier in 2023.

Prince William is reportedly still not interested in speaking to his younger brother Prince Harry, despite efforts to reconcile their relationship. A royal commentator, Emily Andrews, recently claimed that the Duke of Cambridge had cut off all communication with Prince Harry since the Queen's funeral, the Daily Express reported.

According to Andrews, the Duke of Sussex was able to hold peace talks with their father, Prince Charles, before the upcoming Coronation, but there is no real opportunity for the brothers to make amends during the event. She noted that such a conversation would require a lot of effort from Prince William.

Andrews went on to explain that the root of the problem between the two princes is not something that can be easily fixed. There is a lot of unresolved tension that has been building up for years, and it will take time and effort from both parties to move past it.

Despite returning to London in March for a legal hearing against a British tabloid newspaper, Harry did not visit his father or brother.

During the hearing, Harry doubled down on criticisms of the Royal Family and accused family members of withholding information from each other about phone hacking by the tabloids. Arranging a meeting between the Sussexes and the royal family is challenging due to their busy schedules, according to Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine.

Although Harry has not spoken to William, he has somewhat broken the ice with his father King Charles, which Ms Seward believes is a positive sign for the coronation. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Harry will attend the coronation ceremonies, but he will travel to London without his wife Meghan Markle or their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Instead, the rest of the Sussex clan will remain in California to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which coincidentally falls on May 6. A source close to the couple has speculated that Harry may fly back to Santa Barbara to celebrate his son’s birthday after the ceremonies at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation is an important event for the Royal Family, and many are hoping for a reconciliation between the brothers. However, it seems unlikely that they will mend their relationship before the ceremony.

