Will the US see a recession? Here's what President Joe Biden says3 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 08:41 AM IST
- Bloomberg Economics’ recession probability model in September pointed to a 30% chance of a downturn starting within the next 12 months
US President Joe Biden conceded that a "slight" recession was a possibility following a downcast IMF economic forecast due to inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war. In an interview with CNN, Biden said, "I don’t think there will be a recession...If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly." He said that the US economy is resilient enough to ride out the turbulence.