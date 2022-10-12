Will the US see a recession? Here's what President Joe Biden says

US President Joe Biden conceded that a "slight" recession was a possibility following a downcast IMF economic forecast due to inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war. In an interview with CNN, Biden said, "I don’t think there will be a recession...If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly." He said that the US economy is resilient enough to ride out the turbulence.

