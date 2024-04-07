Will total solar eclipse 2024 impact Ramadan moon sighting, Eid Al-Fitr?
Total solar eclipse 2024: The solar eclipse will impact the visibility of the crescent moon this year — thus impacting the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al-Fitr.
Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is set to end this month. According to reports, the last day of Ramadan, which began on March 11, is expected to be April 8, 9 or 10. However, the dates vary as they totally depend on the sighting of the crescent moon. The end of Ramadan will mark the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.