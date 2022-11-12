Will Trump contest 2024 presidential polls? 'Big announcement' coming next week

Former US President Donald Trump will next week announce that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in the 2024 elections, according to his longtime advisor Jason Miller who provided this information on Friday.
Prior to this week's midterm elections in the United States, Trump has been dropping a hint at another professional political run while campaigning for Republican candidates. The divisive former president said that he will make a 'very big announcement' on Tuesday.
"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Miller informed former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his popular "War Room" podcast, according to the news agency AFP.
"It's gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement," he added.
Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to seek another term, saying in recent days that he would “very, very, very probably" run again and would be formalizing his intentions “very, very soon."
Republican officials and some people in Trump’s orbit had been urging him for months to wait until after the midterms were over to launch, in part to avoid turning the election into a referendum on him and to shield him from potential blame should Republicans not do as well as the party hopes on Tuesday.
But Trump has been eager to move forward, hoping to piggyback off expected Republican wins after endorsing nearly 300 candidates, as well as to stave off potential challengers like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others who have indicated they will run. Indeed, the date of Trump's announcement — Nov. 15 — is the same day former Vice President Mike Pence will be releasing a book that is seen as part of his own potential campaign rollout.
His announcement comes as he confronts a series of escalating legal challenges, including several investigations that could lead to indictments. They include the probe into hundreds of documents with classified markings that were seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, as well as ongoing state and federal inquiries into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
