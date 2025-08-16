Will Trump cut down India tariffs? What US President said on Russian oil buyers after talks with Putin

After “productive” talks with Putin in Alaska which could not reach the deal on ending the Ukraine conflict, President Donald Trump said he will not have to mull about imposing retaliatory tariffs on countries like India and China procuring Russian oil; however, he might have to “in two or three weeks”.
"Well, because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. He added, "Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now. I think, you know, the meeting went very well."
"Trump last week slapped an extra 25% tariff on Indian goods due to its continued imports of Russian oil. It was "extremely unfortunate" and that New Delhi will take all required actions to protect its national interests, India's foreign ministry responded. Though, he has not taken similar action against China. The US lowered its tariffs to 30% while China reduced to 10% in a truce expiring in November.
According to Fox News, Trump had said that Russia “lost an oil client - India", mentioning that if he slapped secondary sanctions, it would be “devastating” for Russia. “…If I have to do it, I'll do it, may be I won't have to do it,” Trump stated.
Trump's latest comments on retaliatory tariffs come after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the country could raise the secondary tariffs on India if "things don't go well" in the meeting between the President and Putin in Alaska.
“We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” Bloomberg quoted Besssent as saying.
The US House Foreign Affairs Committee of Democrats, the Democratic Panel managing foreign policy, issued a statement, saying, “Tariffing India won't stop Putin. If Trump really wanted to address Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, maybe punish Putin and give Ukraine the military aid it needs. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.”
