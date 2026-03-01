Will US-Iran talks resume soon? Trump responds to Tehran's proposal as Oman mediates

As tensions in the Middle East continue, Oman's foreign minister, who has been mediating US-Iran negotiations, called for a ceasefire during a Sunday call with his Iranian counterpart and said Tehran has expressed its willingness to de-escalate, according to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT).

Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi "affirmed the Sultanate of Oman's continued call for a ceasefire and a return to dialogue... in a manner that achieves the legitimate demands of all parties," the report said, quoting Oman's foreign ministry in a readout of a call with Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

As per the Oman foreign ministry statement cited, Araghchi said Iran was "calling for peace," and expressed "the openness of the Iranian side to any serious efforts that contribute to stopping the escalation and returning to stability".

The proposal comes after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Saturday and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Islamic Republic had vowed revenge and launched its own attacks on 27 US bases and some Israeli military facilities on Sunday, escalating the conflict, according to reports.

On Sunday, Oman, initially the only Gulf state untouched during the first day of Iran's retaliation, was hit by two Iranian drones at the port of Duqm, injuring a foreign worker, according to regional reports.

US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that Iran's new leadership is keen to speak with him and that he has agreed, according to an interview with Atlantic magazine.

"They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long," Trump said in the interview at his Florida residence.

Trump did not clarify whom he would be speaking with or whether the meeting would take place on Sunday or Monday.

Oman, a crucial intermediary Oman has acted as a vital, neutral intermediary between the United States and Iran, hosting indirect discussions in Muscat to promote dialogue during escalating tensions. Led by Omani officials, these initiatives sought to create favorable conditions for negotiations on Iran's nuclear activities and regional stability.