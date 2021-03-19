Will warmer weather reduce coronavirus transmission?

NEW DELHI: Contrary to popular assumptions about warm weather dampening coronavirus spread, infections were in fact on the rise in late spring, a report by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said.

“There is no evidence" that this year would be any different, the report stated in an indication towards the covid-19 pandemic. Indian epidemiologists had earlier said that with higher temperatures, the virus spread may slow down. The Indian government started relaxing curbs as early as May-June last year. In a worrying trend, with the onset of summer, India is witnessing a higher number of covid-19 cases as compared to the winter season. India has recorded a high 39,726 new daily cases in the last 24 hours, and the number has been increasing for last two months with the rise in temperature.

Beginning March 2020, the average daily number of covid-19 cases in mid-September 2020 had been around 97,800, after which the numbers started diminishing to around 9,000 cases per day. Since then, there has been another spike in cases. After mid-September, the lowest number of covid-19 cases was reported on 9 February 2021, when 9,110 cases were reported across the country. A spike in the number of cases has been was reported since then in some states. As a result, 14,264 new cases were reported in the country on 21 February 2021, followed by 17,407 cases on 4 March 2021 and 39,726 cases as of today.

Interestingly, the government’s warning of expected increase in covid-19 burden came very strongly before the onset of winters in 2020. “At this stage, evidence does not support the use of meteorological and air quality factors as a basis for governments to relax their interventions aimed at reducing transmission," Ben Zaitchik, co-chair of an interdisciplinary and international WMO Task Team that produced the report, said.

“We saw waves of infection rise in warm seasons and warm regions in the first year of the pandemic, and there is no evidence that this couldn’t happen again in the coming year", Zaitchik, from the department of earth and planetary sciences, Johns Hopkins University, added. The report highlighted that covid-19 transmission dynamics last year appear to have been controlled primarily by government interventions rather than meteorological factors. Other relevant drivers include changes in human behaviour and demographics of affected populations, and more recently, virus mutations.

The report also looked at the potential role of seasonality, as respiratory viral infections, like cold or influenza frequently show some form of seasonality, such as the autumn-winter peak for influenza in temperate climates. This led to speculation that, if it persists for many years, covid-19 could be a strongly seasonal disease, however, it is premature to draw conclusions for the covid-19 virus, WMO said.

The underlying mechanisms that drive seasonality of respiratory viral infections are not yet well understood, according to the report. The report also highlighted that a combination of direct impacts on virus survival, impacts on human resistance to infection, and indirect influence of weather and season via changes in human behaviour may be at work.

“Laboratory studies of covid-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus “yielded some evidence that the virus survives longer under cold, dry, and low ultraviolet radiation conditions," the report said. “However, these studies have not yet indicated if direct meteorological influences on the virus have a meaningful influence on transmission rates under real world conditions," it added. The WMO task team also said that the evidence on the influence of air quality factors is still inconclusive.

“Some preliminary evidence that poor air quality increases covid-19 mortality rates, but not that pollution directly impacts airborne transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said the report adding that at present there is no direct, peer reviewed evidence of pollution impacts on the airborne viability of the virus.

Public health experts blame the increase in coronavirus infections in India to non-compliance with covid appropriate behaviour. “While there is no direct evidence to suggest that the weather change can influence the spread of covid-19, one reason of low number during the winters could be the degree of restrictive preventive measures implemented during the first wave," said Dr Suresh Sharma of the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

