Will warmer weather reduce coronavirus transmission?

Beginning March 2020, the average daily number of covid-19 cases in mid-September 2020 had been around 97,800, after which the numbers started diminishing to around 9,000 cases per day. Since then, there has been another spike in cases. After mid-September, the lowest number of covid-19 cases was reported on 9 February 2021, when 9,110 cases were reported across the country. A spike in the number of cases has been was reported since then in some states. As a result, 14,264 new cases were reported in the country on 21 February 2021, followed by 17,407 cases on 4 March 2021 and 39,726 cases as of today.

